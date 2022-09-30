Tulsa police: Man dies following overnight shooting, looking for person of interest

TULSA, Okla. — One man is dead after an early morning shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa police say the call came in about someone being shot around 1:20 a.m. Friday at Sunset Plaza Apartments off East Independence Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man, laying on the ground, with a gunshot wound.

Investigations revealed the victim first called 911 himself. He told dispatchers that his stepson was fighting with him and refusing to leave. About 15 minutes later, another 911 call was made but this time from a neighbor saying someone was shot.

At the time, officers were already at the complex at the time of the shooting on a different call but didn't hear any shots fired. By the time officers got to the scene, the 21-year-old stepson was gone. TPD is calling the stepson a person of interest.

First responders took the victim to the hospital for his injuries but later died.

Police say the family was in the house at the time but no one witnessed the shooting.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

