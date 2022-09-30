Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police revealed more details that led to an arrest of a man believed to be involved in a homicide in downtown Tulsa.

Officers say a shooting happened at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Friday morning. They found a man, laying on the ground, with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. TPD says the victim first called 911 himself saying his stepson was fighting with him and refusing to leave. About 15 minutes later, another 911 call was made but this time from a neighbor saying someone was shot.

The stepson, identified as Camreion Williams, was no longer on the scene once police arrived. The victim later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

TPD searched for Williams and that led them to the Cox Business Center. They worked to surround and safely evacuate the building.

Williams is now in custody. Police say Williams works as a security guard at the Cox Business Center and knew the building layout. They say he ended up in an office in the building and believe Willaims was using a radio.

They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.

