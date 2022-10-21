Tulsa police: Man dies after being struck in the head with axe

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was struck in the head with an axe earlier this week is now dead, according to Tulsa police.

On Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 12th and South Houston for a possible "axe-ing."

The victim, 22-year-old Jimmy Patterson, was sitting on the couch in the apartment eating. The suspect, now known as Israel Trejo, was standing in the living room holding an axe that he was attempting to buy from someone else.

Patterson and Trejo never to spoke to each other before Trejo swung the axe and struck Patterson in the head.

Patterson was taken to the hospital with the axe still stuck in his head. He died, days later, in the hospital from his injuries.

Trejo ran from the scene but was caught by officers around 6th and Peoria.

Several witnesses were in the house at the time and security cameras also caught the incident on video.

Trejo is now facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder.

