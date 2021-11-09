Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police looking for missing autistic teen

items.[0].image.alt
Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa police say a couple flagged an officer down late Monday night saying they needed help finding their nephew Aiden Breithmoore.
Missing autistic teen
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 14:47:03-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Monday night.

Tulsa police say a couple flagged an officer down late Monday night saying they needed help finding their nephew Aiden Breithmoore.

Police say Aiden has autism and has the cognitive function of a 10-year-old.

The couple told police that he left their home just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Aiden's computer showed that his recent Google search history referenced "how to hitchhike and how to sneak out of the house," according to police.

Police say he might be trying to get to Plano, Texas where his girlfriend is.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, navy blue Vans shoes riding a black bicycle with a black bookbag.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to call 918-596-9222.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7