Tulsa police looking for missing autistic teen

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Monday night.

Tulsa police say a couple flagged an officer down late Monday night saying they needed help finding their nephew Aiden Breithmoore.

Police say Aiden has autism and has the cognitive function of a 10-year-old.

The couple told police that he left their home just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Aiden's computer showed that his recent Google search history referenced "how to hitchhike and how to sneak out of the house," according to police.

Police say he might be trying to get to Plano, Texas where his girlfriend is.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, navy blue Vans shoes riding a black bicycle with a black bookbag.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to call 918-596-9222.

