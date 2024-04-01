Watch Now
Tulsa police look for suspects who tried to jack woman's car

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 12:09:54-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for two suspects who tried to steal a woman's car from a carwash at 31st and 129th.

Officers said the attempted carjacking happened on March 19 around 1 a.m. Two men on bicycles approached the car.

One of the suspects tapped on the woman's window with a pistol and threatened to take the car. Officers said the woman refused, and the suspects left, but not before firing a single shot into the air.

Detectives also learned of another incident in the area, where the same two suspects were caught breaking into a car at the Belmont Park Townhomes just before the carwash incident at 12:30 a.m.

TPD said the suspects were chased off and fired a shot at the witness but did not hit them.

Officers said they believe the suspects live in the area and hang out at the basketball court at McCullough Park.

Police ask if you can identify these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

