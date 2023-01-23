Tulsa police: Local shop broken into for third time by 'serial burglar'

TULSA, Okla. — A locally-owned Tulsa business has been targeted again in a series of burglaries.

Yum Eats and Sweets has dealt with three break-ins within a span of three months. Tracy Ogg owns the candy shop/cafe off 81st Street and Yale.

She says within three months, her store has been burglarized three times. The third time was this past Saturday. Ogg says the break-ins are taking a toll on her business.

“We absorb all the cost. I mean the insurance company pays for part of it. But there are still deductibles and stuff that they don’t pay for,” Ogg said.

Tulsa Police Lt. Tim Means's burglary unit says the suspect who has broken in those three times, is also a suspect in other burglaries.

“We’ve tied him to probably six different cases at this time. We are going to consider him a serial burglar who is basically terrorizing these local businesses,” Means said.

Ogg fears he will keep coming back if the suspect isn’t caught. That’s why the Tulsa Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

“We are trying to get the citizens of Tulsa and anybody that’s in the surrounding area that may know who this person is, or may recognize the car,” Means said.

