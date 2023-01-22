Mercury Lounge asking for donations after stage flood

TULSA, Okla. — For nearly 20 years, Mercury Lounge has been one of Tulsa’s most famous local bars. But now its operators say they need help repairing the stage.

Mercury Lounge is a melting pot of people, music and beliefs. Now its staff is asking that same community for help after the stage flooded and thousands of dollars worth of sound equipment was ruined.

Mercury Lounge staff said Wednesday morning they came in to find water all over the venue, including the stage. The stage that has hosted famous bands and many musicians. But even a flooded stage isn’t shutting down the bar.

“We had to move out all the equipment on stage. All of the subs and amps and wiring. The stuff that keeps the lifeblood of Mercury alive. Our stage is everything,” said Bouncer, Big Fish.

Big Fish said the Mercury Lounge is known for its diverse range of music. But without a structurally sound stage, bringing bands in is no longer safe. So, the bar started a gofundme account to help cover the costs of repairing the stage, replacing sound equipment and making some repairs to the 100 year old building.

Big Fish said they hated to create the fundraiser but the response to it has been incredible. He said so many people are donating because of the relationships they’ve created over the years at Mercury Lounge.

If you’d like to donate click here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/stage-restoration-fund

