Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center

TULSA, Okla. — The Terence Crutcher Foundation is soon launching a capital campaign after purchasing the North Pointe Shopping Center. The goal is to spur economic development in the community.

“We want it to be a point of economic development and economic opportunity for the north Tulsa community,” said Greg Robinson.

Sitting at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and east Pine Street, Terence Crutcher Foundation board member Greg Robinson describes the building as an entryway into the community.

“It is staring at downtown,” said Robinson. “Behind us is the great north Tulsa community so it really is a gateway and should be an economic center.”

While there are a few operational businesses inside, most of the building sits empty. Neighbor Elcie Stewart remembers when it was first built.

“It was full of businesses. It had all kind of business in there,” said Elcie Stewart.

Stewart wants to see it full again, and so does the Terence Crutcher Foundation. After purchasing the property, they hope to see more business and even non-profits fill the space.

“Whether it be your barbershop or your beauty salon,” said Robinson. “Whether it be your banks or your insurance companies.”

“That would bring businesses close to us over here,” said Stewart. “It would be nice. I think it would be real nice.”

The building is 65,000 square feet, but the Terence Crutcher Foundation says there is still work that needs to be done. It’s part of the reason they’re launching a capital campaign in the next few weeks to help support upgrades to the building.

“We have to get the building not to standard, but to a standard of excellence and that’s what we’re working on right now,” said Robinson.

Robinson says they plan to hear from the community so they can build out the property in the right way. He says ownership is a critical piece of wealth building in the black community.

“The ability to own land in north Tulsa and be a part of the growth and development that we know is coming is critical not for this generation but for the next generation,” said Robinson.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation hopes this purchase is just one of many economic opportunities for this area.

If you'd like to donate to their improvements, click here.

