Police investigate after multiple break-ins at Tulsa cafe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a dessert shop was burglarized twice in two months.

Yum Eats & Sweets in Tulsa sells everything from desserts to boba teas, to candy. Brittney Charles is the manager at Yum Eats & Sweets in Tulsa.

“It’s just a really fun place and fun atmosphere to be in and everyone seems to really enjoy it,” Charles said.

Recent thefts have soured the shop’s start to the new year. Charles says eight weeks ago a burglar threw a rock through the shop’s glass door, getting away with $1,500.

After the first break-in, they put up a sign saying there is no longer cash left on the premises, but that didn’t stop a second one from happening.

“This time again he took the register. This time we have to replace the glass and doors again.”

The thief only made off with about $100 that time.

Charles says as a local business, these break-ins have a huge impact on the owner, and employees.

“Financially it’s hard to continue paying for repairs,” she said. “Our staff is like family, and we are a very small business, so it’s hard to be closed because then you even lose customers and business because they don’t know what’s going on when they come by, and you’re closed again.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --