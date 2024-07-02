Watch Now
TPD: 1 man hurt after shooting in Quiktrip parking lot

Posted at 8:23 PM, Jul 01, 2024

TULSA, OKLA — 1 person was injured after a shooting in east Tulsa Monday evening.

Around 7:15pm Monday Tulsa Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of QuikTrip near 11th and Sheridan.

Police said a man approached a woman who has a restraining order on him and pulled a gun.

TPD says that's when someone the woman was with also pulled a gun out and fired in self defense.

The man who was shot is expected to be okay and the shooter is cooperating with police.

There is no current threat to the public.

 

