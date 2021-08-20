Tulsa police investigating overnight shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A gunfight overnight at the Pheasant Run Apartments sent two people to the hospital last night.

Multiple shots were fired at the apartment complex near 71st and Lewis before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

TPD says a couple was moving into Pheasant Run when they say they saw a man trying to break into their car.

The couple proceeded to confront the man, who then pulled out a gun on them. That's when the couple pulled out guns of their own and fired.

Captain Jerrod Hart from TPD broke down the shooting incident:

"That suspect pointed a gun at them so they fired at the suspect. The suspect ran to the car that you have behind us, left the apartment complex and we have several rounds that have gone into the car. The driver was hit in the arm. She's in her 30s to mid-30s white female to my understanding. Then the passenger was hit."

Officers tell 2 News that the suspect and the female driver fled the scene then stopped at 36th and Peoria to call an ambulance. The suspect was in critical condition but has since improved.

While TPD was investigating the scene at 36th and Peoria, they say a presumed drunk driver plowed through the crime scene tape there.

No patrol cars or officers were hit. The suspected drunk driver was arrested.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --