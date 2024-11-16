Tulsa police investigating FCJJ staff party photos

TULSA, Okla. — The supervisor of juvenile probation officers, accused of mocking the kids they are hired to help, has called their actions “inappropriate.”

The probation officers work at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice (FCJJ), 500 W. Archer. Recently posted photos* are drawing a strong reaction on social media over their costume choices. They are reportedly pointing real guns at the camera, wearing what police consider gang attire, and flashing gang signs during some type of event at the office. The photos were posted by one of the employees on Facebook and have since been deleted.A Facebook page called Page Six posted them, attributing the pictures to an anonymous “reader.” Page Six’s About section describes the page as “Oklahoma’s column about alleged [il]legal affairs.”

The majority of commenters are concerned about the guns pointed at the camera in the photos. One user commented, “First thing I learned in the gun safety class I took, was “never point your gun at something you’re not willing to shoot!” This entire photo shoot is insane. And yet I’m not surprised.”

As 2 News has reported for months, the detention center at the FCJJ has been placed on probation after a series of problems, many involving current or former staff members. Earlier this year, the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners hired David Parker to manage and improve the detention center, but the probation office is under the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau, not Parker. With the recent scrutiny surrounding the detention center, it is a distinction Parker wants to make clear.

“The things you are talking about here has nothing to do with the juvenile division here [the detention center],” said Parker.

Lora Howard is Tulsa County’s Chief Public Defender. Her office represents the majority of children inside the FCJJ. She sent 2 News this statement:

“I am incredibly disappointed and disheartened that juvenile employees who work directly with children took and posted such pictures. It is extremely concerning that these employees were posing with and pointing actual firearms, flashing gang signs and wearing clothing designed to imitate gang members. These probation officers are charged with working with young people in the community, and frequently discuss with their clients the importance of making good decisions. The lack of judgment shown by these employees is astounding.”

The Tulsa Police Department confirms they are investigating the photos, upon request by the BOCC, for the gun usage in them.

Parker does not think any residents saw the costumes. “But I am pretty sure they would have strong opinions of them,” he said.

Alondo Edwards is the Acting Director of the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau and supervises the employees in the photos.

He responded to 2 News via email and wrote:

“Recently it was brought to our attention that some members of the FCJJ Probation team took and posted inappropriate photos on social media. Immediately upon learning of those photos, supervisors were contacted, the team members in question were directly addressed, and they were instructed to take the posts down. While we cannot comment on individual personnel matters, we can say that the matter is being addressed and employees are receiving additional training on the appropriate use of social media and internet resources. It is the probation team’s obligation to provide leadership and guidance to families navigating the juvenile court system, and to serve as positive role models for the youth they supervise. It is clear that some members of that team fell short of those responsibilities, and that has been swiftly addressed.”

*2 News chose not to air or publish the photos.

