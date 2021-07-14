Watch
Tulsa police investigating fatal shooting at Savanna Landing Apartments

Posted at 6:24 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 07:24:17-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting has left a man dead at the Savanna Landing Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Police got a shots fired call around midnight. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot twice in the head but still breathing.

First responders immediately took him to the hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds. At this time, police are not identifying the victim.

Authorities say witnesses saw a white Impala leaving the area after the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

