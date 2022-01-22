Tulsa Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

TULSA, Okla — At 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of North Yale Avenue and East Independence Street for reports of an auto-pedestrian collision.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 32-year-old male deceased.

Witnesses told police they saw the pedestrian earlier walking in the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and was described as a dark blue Toyota, the model is unknown at this time.

The area where the pedestrian was struck was not very well lit and was over the crest of the hill where it is likely the driver of the vehicle would have had little warning.

The driver of the vehicle is encouraged to contact police via the non-emergency number or crime stoppers and give their statement.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --