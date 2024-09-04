Tulsa Police investigating deadly shooting near Apache and MLK

TULSA, Okla. — Around 7 pm Tuesday, Tulsa police responded to a shooting near Apache Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
TPD said they found a man down in the yard when they arrived.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital but later died.
TPD said they have a person of interest in custody but are still investigating and talking to witnesses.
