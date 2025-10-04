Tulsa police investigating deadly crash on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 75. The crash happened just north of 36th Street North around 6:30 p.m. on October 3.

According to police, several cars were involved in the crash, and multiple people were trapped in one.

Police said one person was killed in the crash and several others were taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, police began diverting northbound traffic off Highway 75 onto 36th Street North.

