Tulsa police investigating after woman dies from injuries

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is dead after being found by police with multiple injuries at an east Tulsa home early Wednesday morning.
Officers received a disturbance call to a home near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue around 5:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple cut wounds and bruising.
First responders took her to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The woman died from her injuries shortly after arriving.
At this time, detectives are interviewing witnesses and attempting to locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
If you know any information involving this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 918-585-5209 or Tulsa police directly.
