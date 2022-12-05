Mother Road Market gearing up for holiday season with holiday market

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa staple is getting in the holiday spirit by showing off local talent and their goods.

Mother Road Market is known for its plethora of gifts and foods from others across the globe and Sunday, some of that was showcased in its holiday market. More than a dozen vendors helped hundreds of Tulsans mark off their Christmas lists at Mother Road’s first holiday market since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have things from hot chocolate to coffee to permanent jewelry,” said Cory Ross with Mother Road Market. "We have earrings, everything really, there’s art there’s stencils, anything you really want to buy, we have."

Ross said the focus of not only Mother Road Market but also the holiday market is to shop local. That’s something Kirsten Morehead knows all about as a small business owner herself, owning Once and Future Things, a shop that turns one man’s trash into another’s treasure.

“I know one of the greatest pleasures I get out of selling my stuff is like the tangible joy that you can feel in that right," Morehead said. "It’s something like someone is very passionate, they loved making it and they captured it in like a mini time capsule that can be gifted to the rest of the world so that’s definitely something you can’t get on Amazon."

Another business owner, Shirin Zakerion owns three businesses, Siren Curl Studio, Muse Clean Beauty and Siren Collective. Although Zakerion’s businesses are in the beauty realm, she said getting out in the public at events like the holiday market is exactly what is missing in the small business beauty industry.

“Being out in your community is part of the marketing funnel, so just brand awareness, we’re just out here to let people know that salons like us exist,” said Zakerion.

Both women said keeping it local is what keeps them going. Shopping locally allows them and other business owners to follow their dreams and give their best to the communities they live and work in.

