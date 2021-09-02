Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police investigate deadly shooting in north Tulsa apartment complex

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 08:12:15-04

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting near Apache and Hartford Ave in north Tulsa.

Officers are currently on the scene at the Edenwood Apartments after receiving a shots fired call at the complex around 4 a.m.

When police arrived shortly after, they found a man shot. He was later transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7