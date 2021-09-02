Tulsa police investigate deadly shooting in north Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting near Apache and Hartford Ave in north Tulsa.
Officers are currently on the scene at the Edenwood Apartments after receiving a shots fired call at the complex around 4 a.m.
When police arrived shortly after, they found a man shot. He was later transported to the hospital where he later died.
The victim has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.
