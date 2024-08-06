Watch Now
Tulsa police investigate shooting at 3rd and Lewis

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a person was shot near 3rd and Lewis.

TPD said EMSA was flagged down by people in the Warehouse Market parking lot after they saw a man in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police said his injuries are very severe. They don't believe there's a threat to the public at this time.

2 News is working to learn more.

