Tulsa police investigate shooting at 3rd and Lewis

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a person was shot near 3rd and Lewis.
TPD said EMSA was flagged down by people in the Warehouse Market parking lot after they saw a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
Police said his injuries are very severe. They don't believe there's a threat to the public at this time.
2 News is working to learn more.
