Tulsa police investigate deadly shooting in neighborhood near Tulsa Dream Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa, in a neighborhood near the Tulsa Dream Center.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on September 13, near Main Street and 44th Street north.

Officers said one man was found dead at the scene. At this time, officers believe it is an isolated incident.

Police have not identified a suspect.

