Tulsa police found 2 children found wandering alone early Monday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police tell 2 News that officers found two small children wandering the streets early Monday morning near 61st and Hudson Street.

The children are about six and three years old. Officers tell us they are dirty, but thankfully not hurt.

A passer-by called police after seeing them walking alone in the street around 5 a.m.

The three-year-old girl is wearing only a diaper and the six-year-old boy is wearing a blue shirt and grey pants.

TPD confirmed they found the father and where they live. No foul play was indicated as toddlers told them how they climbed up on a box to open the door.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

