Serial evictions in Tulsa County add to ongoing eviction crisis as CDC moratorium comes to an end

TULSA, Okla. — Serial evictions continue to pose problems for tenants in Oklahoma, trapping low-income renters in a vicious cycle of owing not only back rent to stay in their homes but other fees and court costs.

Legal experts describe it as a way for landlords to collect more money, and it adds to the eviction crisis existing in Tulsa County. Eric Hallett, with Legal Aid of Oklahoma, said it is a form of financial abuse.

"That family's credit is destroyed," he said of serial evictions. "That family cannot find somewhere else to go."

Property managers can use the courts to collect rent and late fees while passing the legal costs to tenants. In one Tulsa County case, a Cobblestone Apartments tenant had 14 evictions filed against her dating back to 2019. All but one ended in a default judgment. The tenant in this situation wished to remain anonymous in fear of another eviction.

"There are no protections against retaliation in Oklahoma," Hallett said.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute launched a project called Open Justice Oklahoma, which tracks the most prolific serial evictors in the state. The data found Cobblestone Apartments in Tulsa County to be at the top of that list, with 629 evictions filed from 2019 to 2020.

"Unfortunately, we have some companies whose entire business model is filing dozens and dozens of evictions each month," Ryan Gentzler, with Open Justice Oklahoma, said.

Experts said the problem is driven mainly by corporate or out-of-state landlords filing hundreds of evictions each year.

"The vast majority of evictions that we see are not those mom-and-pop landlords based in Tulsa getting their retirement income; it's these large corporations that are filing by far the majority of these filings," Gentzler said.

Tenants with multiple evictions on their record are not good candidates when applying to live somewhere else; therefore, they have two options: Potentially become homeless, or stay put to repeat the cycle.

"Then what happens is if say the water stops working, the landlord says 'I don't have to fix that. If you complain, I'm going to just throw you out based on this court order I have against you,'" Hallett said

Serial evictions are legal, but there are some questions about Cobblestone's filings against tenants during the eviction moratorium.

At the beginning of the pandemic, landlords with federally backed mortgages were not allowed to evict tenants. However, that has expired.

Clifton Adcock, an investigative reporter with the Frontier, found a discrepancy in the apartment complex's eviction filings.

"The CDC declarations that they are filing, basically the paperwork to show that they are complying with the eviction moratorium and things like that, they actually say on there that they don't have a federally backed mortgage. However, I was able to find that indeed they do have one." Adcock said.

He said county mortgage records show the apartment complex received $10.7 million from Fannie Mae in October 2020.

"They are not filing new affidavits that reflect that," Hallett said of Cobblestone's eviction filings. "What happened is the eviction mill, the debt company that files these evictions against people, is taking the old affidavit and slapping a new front page on it and filing that with the court."

He said tenants rarely show up to court in evictions cases, which means if there are no complaints of a false record, the eviction is still processed.

The Frontier reached out to Cobblestone's attorney, Nathan Milner, who said he was unaware Cobblestone had a federally backed mortgage.

It's issues like these drumming up confusion about the law and the protection tenants have regarding evictions.

The bottom line is getting out of a serial eviction cycle is complex. To avoid it, tenants should always appear in court if they'd like to contest their eviction before a judge.

2 News Oklahoma Investigators, along with the Frontier, did make attempts to speak with the owners of Cobblestone; however, they did not respond.

