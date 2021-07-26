A record-breaking freestyle skier shares her journey to recovery following traumatic brain injury

TULSA, Okla. — Jaime MoCrazy has been a professional athlete since she was one-year-old. She grew up doing gymnastics and skiing, winning state championships in both sports. When she was nine, she combined her love for the bars with her passion for the slopes.

“I became a freestyle, slope style, which is multiple jumps in rails all in one run, it’s like an x-games activity and then half pipe-skiing and I became professional in those,” Jamie MoCrazy said.

As a professional half-pipe skier, she traveled the world, competed at X-Games, and earned two junior world championships. MoCrazy became the first woman in the world to land a double flip at the X-Games. In April 2015, her life took an unexpected turn while competing in the world tour finals in Whistler, Canada. On her second run, she wanted to upgrade her back flip, to a double back flip.

“I gave my little sister Jeanie a hug, I dropped in for my run, she could see me take off on that trick, but she couldn’t see the landing because of the mountains and then she didn’t see me hit the next jump, and then she heard the radio crackle to life…we need all hands on deck and a helicopter on standby,” she said.

MoCrazy suffered a traumatic brain injury and had to be airlifted to a hospital. Her injury so severe, they had written her fatality report.

“That report was never signed because after 10 days in a coma, eight spots of brain bleeding, brain stem damage, which paralyzed my right side I started to remember things and come back to life,” MoCrazy said.

Now she shares her story of resilience to help others climb and alternative peak after they have encountered an unexpected trauma.

“Which is why I’m coming to Tulsa to the Cains Ballroom, to get to keynote speak at shining the light on brain injuries,” she said.

MoCrazy has once again returned to the slopes, but her road to recovery has been a long process. She said she has learned to enjoy the journey and appreciate the view.

“When you’re feeling overwhelmed and stressed and there’s just too much, stop, take a breath, look at your current life, your current opportunities, enjoy the view, and keep on walking the mountain,” MoCrazy said.

For tickets to Shining the Light on Brain Injuries click here.

