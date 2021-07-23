OU, Texas to leave Big 12 & join SEC "barring any unforeseen developments" according to reports

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are leaving the Big 12, according to several reports.

Friday morning Horns247 reported the teams "are leaving the league and barring any unforeseen developments, will join the Southeastern Conference," citing a high-level source.

The Big 12 league was founded in 1994 and OU and Texas were founding members. According to Horns247, officials plan to tell Big 12 officials about their plans on Monday.

Sports Director Cayden McFarland is digging into the latest developments WATCH his updates on 2 News at 5.

