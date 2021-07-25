TULSA, Okla — A tragic day in Oklahoma waters, two separate incidents in two different bodies of water.

One of the incidents happened at Flint Creek Water Park in Delaware County.

The Grand River Dam Authority tells us a young girl drowned, they have not confirmed her age at this time.

An eye witness tells us she witnessed search crews looking for the girl for over an hour.

She tells 2 News that crews found her on the opposite side of the initial search area.

Another incident occurred over at Grand Lake where a boat accident left three people injured.

The GRDA tells us three people were hurt when they got struck by the propeller of the boat in the water.

Good safety reminders when near areas with bodies of water:

Always wear a life jacket or flotation device

Check weather conditions to avoid hazardous weather

Don't consume alcohol and operate motor vehicles on the water

Don't swim or float alone, always stay within sight of others

Both of these are developing incidents and we will bring you the latest information as we learn more.

