Tulsa Police Department bringing new DNA technology to solve cold cases

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is gearing up to start using the state's first ever M-VAC DNA testing machine.

The M-Vac Systems Company showcased its advanced machine on April 16, demonstrating how it collects DNA evidence from challenging surfaces.

The machine, capable of extracting genetic material from deep within cracks and crevices, represents a significant advancement in forensic technology.

As the machine operated, it released a solution designed to capture DNA, illustrating its potential to assist investigators in closing long-standing cases.

This demonstration was part of a training session for officers in the Tulsa Police Department’s Forensic Division, aimed at familiarizing them with the new equipment.

MVAC demonstration

Currently, the Tulsa Police Department faces approximately 300 unsolved cases, some dating back to the 1960s. Homicide Lieutenant Brandon Watkins expressed optimism regarding the machine’s capabilities.

“To the families of these victims who’ve had no answers on their unsolved homicides for all these years. If we can provide any kind of answer for them, I think this is the machine that can get us there,” Watkins said.

The M-Vac system, which costs around $50,000, was made possible through the fundraising efforts of the Tulsa Police Foundation.

Back in August, 2 News anchor Sharon Phillips reported on the foundation's successful endeavor to raise the necessary funds, making Tulsa the first city in the state to utilize this cutting-edge equipment.

Local News GAME-CHANGER: DNA machine helps Tulsa police with cold cases Sharon Phillips

The Tulsa Police Foundation is committed to supporting the Tulsa Police Department by providing resources that enhance their effectiveness and efficiency in solving crimes. The proceeds from events like the Serve for Safety pickleball tournament have directly contributed to acquiring vital technology such as the M-Vac machine.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

