Tulsa police chief to address fight against city's gun violence issue

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is holding a news conference Tuesday to go over a recent initiative meant to combat the city's issues with gun violence.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is expected to go over the "successful" initiative that led to multiple arrests.

Check this story for updates on the 2 p.m. news conference.

Track crimes in the city here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --