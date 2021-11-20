Tulsa Police asking for public's help in recent homicide

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 41st street and South Memorial Drive for reports of an auto pedestrian collision.

When officials arrived on scene they discovered that the individual died due to gunshot wounds.

Homicide Detectives are actively working the case and are asking for any information from the public.

People can contact the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --