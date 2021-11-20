Watch
Tulsa Police asking for public's help in recent homicide

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 13:14:35-05

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 41st street and South Memorial Drive for reports of an auto pedestrian collision.

When officials arrived on scene they discovered that the individual died due to gunshot wounds.

Homicide Detectives are actively working the case and are asking for any information from the public.

People can contact the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677

