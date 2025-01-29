Watch Now
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide at Studio Star hotel

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Studio Star hotel near 51st and Yale.

Officers said the homicide happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 28. When they got to the hotel, they found a man in the main hallway with multiple gunshots.

Detectives believe there was a fight between the victim and the suspect, which led to the shooting.

The victim died at the hospital. The suspect fled from the scene but was later found and arrested by officers.

Police said they will share the identity of the victim once family is notified.

