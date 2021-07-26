Tulsa police arrest QuikTrip arson suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody this morning after Tulsa police say he started a fire at a Tulsa QuikTrip overnight.

Officers believe the suspect walked into the QuikTrip at 81st and Memorial around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. They say he tried to start a fire outside, then inside by pouring an accelerant on the counter.

Police say he told the clerk working that he was going to set the store on fire. The clerk immediately left to call 911.

By the time first responders arrived, the counter and some merchandise had been set on fire.

TPD says the suspect fled in his car, hit another car in the process around 81st and Mingo, then tried to run on food when he was caught.

The suspect is now facing arson charges.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --