Tulsa police arrest man connected with nearly 90 car burglaries

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man Monday they say is connected with almost 90 car break-ins.

Police say Brett Chamberlain is facing charges for his involvement in dozens of crimes including the car break-ins and a recent shots fired call.

One of the victims is 8-year-old Gates Beck whose championship football ring sat in his mother's purse that police say Chamberlain stole in one of the burglaries.

"It was very devastating for myself, but when he found out that his ring was in fact in my purse, he was so very, very upset," Beck's mother Desiree Caffey said.

'It was his first year of football and they made it all the way to the super bowl two weeks prior to that and now his ring was gone."

Caffey said she couldn't get a replacement for the ring.

Tulsa police say they believe Chamberlain is responsible for this break-in and dozens of others, including one in which they say he can be seen on surveillance video.

Flock camera video helped police spot Chamberlain's car and they pulled him over on Dec. 12. Police say they found stolen items including bags, purses, cash, passports, car keys and medications inside the car.

Tulsa Police Department Evidence from dozens of car break-ins found by Tulsa police after a traffic stop on Dec. 12, 2022.

'There was a tool used to break windows a lot of times and sometimes he would just open unlocked car doors, so he used a variety of ways to get into these cars," said Tulsa Police Lt. Tim Means."

Among the evidence was the missing ring to return to Caffey and her son.

"It's unbelievable that we have people out there that can do this," Caffey said.

Detectives say they think Chamberlain burglarized cars from August to December and they've identified 34 victims at this point. He's also accused of threatening and shooting at his ex-girlfriend on Dec. 10 while driving behind her and eventually shooting out one of her tires.

Chamberlain is a member of a Native American tribe and therefore charges will be recommended to federal authorities.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --