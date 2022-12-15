Oklahoma gas prices continue to decrease giving some budget relief

TULSA, Okla. — The price at the pump has been on a steady decline.

AAA reports Oklahomans paid an all-time high of $4.66 a gallon at the pump back in June. Now Oklahoma is averaging $2.69 a gallon, which is even 20 cents cheaper than last December.

2 News spoke to people while they filled up many told us the same thing, “it's better than what it was,” but most say they would still like to see it continue to decrease.

“I mean, if it went down to $2, I think that would be great because everybody is struggling, you know, with all the price increases... rent, mortgage, food, and it’s Christmas time,” Rebecca Thompson said as she filled her small SUV up.

While prices are still not where people want them to be, people like Thompson say if gas prices continue to drop, it will help their budget, having that extra money go towards bills, groceries and savings.

Analysts say the global price of oil, along with shorter days with less driving and the less expensive winter blend oil, are all behind the steady decline in prices.

We drove, curious to see what prices look like around the Tulsa metro. In Broken Arrow, we found gas as low as $2.42, in Jenks, $2.48, and the lowest for both Tulsa and Bixby is $2.45.

This all comes at a time when holiday travel is about to ramp up. AAA is forecasting this holiday season to be the third busiest for travel since they started tracking in 2000.

That demand is something Thompson worries will drive prices back up.

