Tulsa police announces new objectives to improve public's trust

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss steps to improve the general public's trust in the department.

Last year, the department got results from a community-wide survey of almost 500 people. Of the 500 participants, almost 70% of Black survey takers, as well as 50% of Native Americans, said that their communities have "little to no faith in the department."

In order to remedy this, TPD says the department came up with a laundry list totaling up to 54 objectives to achieve, including more foot patrols, social media engagement, and prioritizing the mental health of officers.

If you'd like to hear more about the 54 objectives, you can check out the evaluation's findings on TPD's website.

