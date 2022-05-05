Watch
Toilet shattered by lightning strike at Okmulgee apartment

Okmulgee Fire Lt. Rocky Morrow
What's left of a toilet at an Okmulgee apartment after a lightning strike on Wednesday night. May 4, 2022.
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 17:30:00-04

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee firefighters are having a busy week after storms pushed through Oklahoma.

Most rescue teams have been helping residents through floodwaters, but others have seen their fair share of unique calls.

Okmulgee Fire Lt. Rocky Morrow took photos of what's left of a toilet after a lightning strike at the Oxford Apartments on Wednesday night. The toilet shattered and charred from the strike, but nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

