Toilet shattered by lightning strike at Okmulgee apartment

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee firefighters are having a busy week after storms pushed through Oklahoma.

Most rescue teams have been helping residents through floodwaters, but others have seen their fair share of unique calls.

Okmulgee Fire Lt. Rocky Morrow took photos of what's left of a toilet after a lightning strike at the Oxford Apartments on Wednesday night. The toilet shattered and charred from the strike, but nobody was hurt.

