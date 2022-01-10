Tulsa Performing Arts Center asks for feedback after canceling shows

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is turning to the public and asking for feedback after having to cancel multiple performances over the weekend.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area and across the country, Celebrity Attractions was announced Friday's and Sunday's matinee performances of "Mean Girls" were canceled.

They say the cancellations were due to the overwhelming number of breakthrough cases within the company of performers.

"We know many of you travel, pay for hotel rooms and more to be here," they wrote on Facebook. "Our intention is and will always be to present incredible performances, not disappointment and frustration."

The Facebook post continues to acknowledge that this last weekend was "a learning experience" and has reached out to the community to learn what they can do better.

They ask anyone who has ideas on how to improve communications and their protocols based on this last week's actions to email marketing@tulsapac.com.

Officials ended the post by thanking the community for continuing to support the arts.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --