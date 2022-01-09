Watch
Sunday performances of Mean Girls canceled due to COVID-19

Tulsa Performing Arts Center
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 12:51:22-05

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced Sunday that the matinee and the evening performances of Mean Girls have been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the company

Refunds for canceled performances will start immediately from the point of purchase and should be completed within the next 30 days.

Ticket holders may call the box office at 918.596.7111 (open Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm) with any questions.

