'Mean Girls' performance in Tulsa canceled due to COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — The "Mean Girls" musical performance at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19.
Celebrity Attractions made the announcement on Facebook on Friday afternoon, saying breakthrough COVID cases within the company wouldn't allow the show to go on.
Refunds for the show are expected to start immediately from the point of purchase and should be done within 30 days.
Anyone with questions can call the box office at (918) 596 7111, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
