Tulsa Parks hosts interactive STEM Fest for all ages

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks started the first in a series of STEM Festivals planned for this year. The goal is to make learning about STEM fun for all ages.

STEM Fest at Chamberlain Park included bug terrariums and a real ostrich egg. Draven Xander had fun building a survival fort.

"Yeah, that was awesome. I just got to have access to resources and just build something," Xander said.

STEM Fest also had a competition where anyone could act like a bird, using tools like toothpicks and tweezers as beaks to try and pluck different seeds. Draven's mother, Amanda Stowers-Xander, is happy her son got to be innovative.

"Yes, I love it when he gets creative with stuff and is able to build things and let his imagination go," said Stowers-Xander.

Draven and his mother made a successful survival fort together. They were challenged with hypothetical environments, such as how they would structure it in snow or rain.

"It was a lot of fun. The wind was a little bit of a problem, but he was able to overcome that, and it was a lot of fun to just make a memory with him today," said Stowers-Xander.

They also had plenty of ways for everyone to interact with nature. Anyone was welcome to reach into their terrarium and hold a slug or millipede.

Malcolm Cox learned from multiple tables at the STEM event.

"I got to make a model airplane like this and got to get some broccoli seeds, and when I get home, I get to get a piece of paper and make a bookmark."

Recreational Coordinator Marissa Jeffery is said she wants raise awareness about STEM learning opportunities.

“To get STEM education out into the community, it's important that STEM is in everything; it gives kids a different way to learn.”

