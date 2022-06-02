Tulsa Oilers become new owners of former Macy's building

Good news — the Tulsa Oilers are now the official new owners of the old Macy's building at the Promenade Mall.

Officials announced the sale was final on Wednesday and the building now belongs to the Oilers' owner, Andy Scurto.

Earlier this month, the team announced they purchased the Oilers Ice Center with plans for improvements and added amenities in the future.

Buying the old Macy's building means the Oilers are set to provide the metro area with three sheets of ice. This helps provide more opportunities for:

Youth ice hockey

Adult ice hockey

Public skating

Figure skating

Curling

Other non-ice related activities

Once completed the old Macy's building will no longer look the same. The two-story facility will have two sheets of ice, as well as a restaurant, officers, and much more.

The future space will serve as the Oilers' official practice rink.

"While this is going to be a long, complicated and expensive project filled with what I'm sure will be many challenges, it's going to be lots of fun and a great addition to the Tulsa community," added Andy Scurto. "I'm very pleased to be bringing this to the city of Tulsa!"

Final designs for the space are already underway, with construction beginning as soon as possible and a completion goal of 18 months.

