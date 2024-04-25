Tulsa nonprofit dedicated to child abuse prevention hosting silent auction

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit that assists struggling families and advocates for preventing child abuse and neglect will be hosting a fundraiser.

The Parent Child Center of Tulsa will be raising money by hosting an art auction on April 25.

The mission of the Parent Child Center is "to prevent child abuse and neglect through education, treatment, and advocacy."

"April's Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we want to draw attention to the fact that there were 2,711 substantiated cases of child abuse in Tulsa," Jennifer Legler told 2 News. "We really need to work together as a community. It's a community issue, and certainly we can all pull together to child abuse."

Legler is the vice president of development at the Center.

The Center will auction off a wide variety of artwork during its event, called "Canvasses of Hope: Painting A Brighter Future."

The silent auction will feature original works from local artists donated by area galleries in many different styles.

The event is free to the public and will take place Thursday from 6 to 8pm at Cabin Boys Brewery.

The money will help Parent Child Center, as it offers several resources and programs for families.

This ranges from community classes to donations of things like diapers and formula for those who can't afford them.

Click here to view the resources that the Center offers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

