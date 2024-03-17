Tulsa nonprofit and Islamic Relief hand out Ramadan food boxes

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit spent the first Saturday of Ramadan fighting food insecurity.

Khan Ohana Foundation teamed up with Islamic Relief to hand out nearly 300 boxes. They're filled with pantry staples like flour, sugar, salt, rice, pasta, and beans.

Khan Ohana's Programs Manager, Crystal Isaacs, said the event is in honor of Ramadan and giving back is a pillar of Islam.

"You're not a true believer if you're filling your belly, but your neighbor is going hungry or your brother or sister is going hungry," said Isaacs.

The boxes were open to anyone in need. However, they contained traditional Ramadan items, like dates and soup ingredients, for those who practice.

"It's good to have broth because it's like you're replenishing with liquids," said Reham, a volunteer at the event. "It has beneficial vitamins and things to help your body recover."

"It's called harira. It has lentils, chickpeas, onions, spices. You can put lamb or beef in there," said Isaacs of her favorite soup.

For the entire month of Ramadan, Reham, Crystal, and nearly 2 billion Muslims across the world do not eat or drink between sunrise and sunset.

"Before the fast, for breakfast, I like to have eggs," said Reham. "A high protein will keep you satisfied for a long day."

Isaac said Khan Ohana serves 300 students at 16 colleges across Green County. It provides weekly meals and groceries, life skills education, and assistance with utilities and rent.

