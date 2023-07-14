Watch Now
'Fighting food insecurity and inflation': Islamic Relief USA to give out halal meat in Tulsa

Islamic Relief USA
A previous food distribution event held by Islamic Relief USA is pictured.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 14, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — To celebrate the Islamic tradition Qurbani, Islamic Relief USA is visiting Tulsa this weekend to help fight food insecurity and inflation.

The nonprofit humanitarian organization, along with the Khan Ohana Foundation, plans to hand out halal meat to those in need from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15.

The distribution will take place at 4823 South Sheridan Road, Suite 309.

The event comes just after the Eid al-Adha holiday, which honors sacrifice. The holiday's roots stem from the story of Abraham willing to sacrifice his son for God and God showing mercy by instead letting Abraham slaughter a ram.

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Muslims celebrate the holiday by sacrificing either a sheep, goat, or cow and sharing it in three equal parts — with themselves, friends and family, and the poor.

"Qurbani not only helps fulfill an Islamic tradition that honors Prophet Ibrahim’s commitment to God," IRUSA said in a press release. "It also provides meat to many people who don’t get much of it, if any, for much of the year, largely because of inaccessibility or because it’s too cost-prohibitive and families need the money for other essentials."

Islamic Relief distributed around 82,000 pounds of meat across the country in 2023.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

