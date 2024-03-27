Tulsa nonpartisan group to host "Souls to the Polls"

TULSA, Okla. — Early voters in Tulsa will begin casting their ballots at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Tulsa Public School Board election.

One group is meeting at TPS' Education Service Center before caravaning to the Tulsa County Election Board.

The event is called "Souls to the Polls," hosted by nonpartisan civics group, Action Tulsa.

Christy Emig, a volunteer with Action Tulsa, expects more than 100 voters to participate. "We're meeting here at TPS, because that's who we're voting for. That's the point of it," Emig said.

Districts 2, 5, and 6 are up for re-election.

"Historically, only 2 to 4 percent of voters turn out for school board elections," said Emig. "One of the issues we've been hearing is absenteeism. It's a problem around Tulsa, but a problem across our country coming out of COVID. And we, the community, have been absent for kids. So, it's time for us to show up," Emig said.

The network of Action Tulsa includes local faith organizations, such as Fellowship Congregational Church. Its pastor, Chris Moore, is also concerned about absenteeism in previous school board elections.

"Typically, we get low turnout. That's been a long, historical truth. But over the past couple of years, it has been abysmal. We're talking, in many districts, single percentage turnout of the eligible voter list," Moore said.

To increase turnout, Emig said that Action Tulsa has been proactive. In January, the organization hosted a public Q&A forum for the candidates, attracting 500 Tulsans.

"Showing their support for TPS, making sure the candidates understand what our families are experiencing," said Emig. "Now, we need people to get to the polls."

Early voting will continue on Friday and the election is on Tuesday.

