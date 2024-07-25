TULSA NINE: Local kids ready to represent Oklahoma at LLWS

TULSA, Okla. — A group of Tulsa kids are about to represent Oklahoma on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

They’re headed to the regional round of the Little League World Series tournament in Waco, Texas.

Jody Crosby, and several of his friends, will go for the gold. If they win in Waco, they’ll go to Pennsylvania to play against teams from across the country and the world.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience for most of these kids,” coach Austin Jarvis said.

Crosby knows the gravity of this opportunity.

“It means a lot to me, because we get to be on TV, we get to be on the news,” Crosby said.

The tournament is televised on ESPN.

Each of the kids play in Tulsa's Little League. Each for different teams. The team going to the tournament is essentially the all-star team. It takes a big commitment to make the team.

“You know it’s hot out here. It’s 90, 100 degrees sometimes, they don’t complain,” Jarvis said, “They just do what we ask ‘em to do, and listen, and try to be better the next rep.”

Maddox Lowe said it took a lot of work to put “Oklahoma” across his chest.

“Practicing three times a week, going to cages, hitting, ground-ball work. All the stuff,” Lowe said.

As for his goals … any parent would be proud.

“Just have a good attitude in front of everyone, just have good sportsmanship, and play my game,” Lowe said.

The regional portion of the tournament begins in Waco, Aug. 1.

