Tulsa native Charlie Wilson gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native Charlie Wilson was honored with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Jan. 29.

The Tulsa R&B icon got his start in the late '60s with his two brothers in "The Gap Band."

Gap is a reference for Greenwood, Archer, and Pine Streets in downtown.

The Church Studio

Wilson branched out on his own in the early '90s — eventually earning 13 Grammy nominations.

"I am truly blessed and highly favored and I look forward to continuing to share my music and my story with the world. May God bless you all. And thank you very much," Wilson said at the ceremony in Hollywood.



Wilson said he first saw the Walk of Fame in 1974 when The Gap Band was in LA for their first album.

He said he remembers thinking it'd be cool to have one of his own. Now — he does.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

