Tulsa mother shares unique story behind breast cancer diagnosis

TULSA, Okla — Kendra Houser, a Tulsa mother, she found out she had breast cancer while breast feeding her second child.

Health officials at Ascension St. John told 2 News women typically find out they have breast cancer through mammograms and checking for lumps.

“Had I not been nursing at the time I probably would have ignored it and just been like I don’t know what’s going on but its whatever until it was too late," Houser said.

Houser says in 2012 she was enjoying life with her husband and two kids. She says her 6-month-old son preferred one of her breasts over the other. Then, the one he wouldn’t take to became red, painful and swollen.

Initially, she and her doctor thought she developed mastitis, which is an infection from nursing. After multiple tests and visiting a few different doctors, Houser learned she had breast cancer.

“It was soul crushing honestly. I’m sitting there thinking I’m 25, I have two little babies, what is going to happen?” Houser recalls.

She says she caught her cancer in stage 2B during chemo it progressed to stage 3A. With a positive mindset and strong support system, she went through about a years worth of treatment between chemo and a mastectomy.

Now with four kids, she’s a breast cancer survivor and it's been 10 years since she was first diagnosed.

She says the first three years after having breast cancer she was on close watch but now she is enjoying life with her family.

As someone who was diagnosed at such a young age , Houser urges young women to be vigilant, don't dismiss concerns and check for lumps.

"I actually have a friend who found out she had the same exact type of breast cancer I had a year or two after I got diagnosed but she ignored it and she was in stage four before she finally got diagnosed and she didn’t make it,” Houser said.

During October, more medical providers like Ascension Saint John are keeping their doors open longer to provide more opportunities for women to get a mammogram.

