Green Country pair named America's Longest Married Couple

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country couple won a national search for America's Longest Married Couple.

The Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a national faith-based non-profit honored Orvel and Virginia Sherrill at Green Tree Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sand Springs Friday afternoon.

The Sherrills met as teenagers in Wagoner county and celebrated their 80th Anniversary this summer.

"We've just been blessed in our life beyond words," says Orvel Sherrill.

Dick and Diane Baumbach with the World Wide Marriage Encounter came up with the nationwide search 12 years ago.

"The way that it works is that it's only done by nominations. We know there could be people who have been married much longer, but they weren't nominated," says Dick Baumbach.

And this year, out of around 80 entries, the Sherrills were married the longest.

"It's to show young couples that marriage can go the distance and it's possible," says Baumbach.

Organizers tell us the Sherrills are the youngest couple to have won the nationwide search. The couples who have won in previous years have been in their 100s, but Orvel is 98 and Virginia is 96.

So what's the secret to the Sherill's long and happy marriage? They sat down with 2 News Anchor Julie Chin and shared their Positively Oklahoma love story. We'll have that for you Monday at 6 pm.

