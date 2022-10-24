The Judds Farewell Tour to play the BOK Center in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — The Judds Farewell Tour is planned to make a stop in Tulsa.

According to a post on the BOK Center's Facebook page the show will be in Tulsa in February 2023. Tickets go on sale October 28.

This is the tour Tnhe Judds planned before Naomi Judd died earlier this year. Her daughter and longtime singing partner Wynonna is continuing the tour.

The duo recently was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --