Child and parent reunited after toddler found walking along 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child found walking along 61st and Peoria is back with his mother.

Police said someone called 911 around 6 a.m. to report the child walking along Peoria. Police said the child lives about a block from where he was found.

Police and the Department of Human Services will work to determine how the 2-year-old got out of the house.

