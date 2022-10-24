Watch Now
Child and parent reunited after toddler found walking along 61st and Peoria

Posted at 6:38 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 08:23:47-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child found walking along 61st and Peoria is back with his mother.

Police said someone called 911 around 6 a.m. to report the child walking along Peoria. Police said the child lives about a block from where he was found.

Police and the Department of Human Services will work to determine how the 2-year-old got out of the house.

